Magnitude 5.1 quake rattles Greek island of Crete but no early reports of damage or injuries

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck just before 10 a.m. local (1900GMT) Thursday on the island's southern coast, at a depth of nearly 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

Earthquakes are common in Greece, and Crete is one of the country's most quake-prone areas. Severe damage and injuries are rare. In 1999, an Athens quake killed 143 people.