Magic take Duke's Paolo Banchero with 1st pick in NBA draft

NBA draft prospects pose for a photo before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NBA draft prospects pose for a photo before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.

Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.

The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they've done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O'Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.

All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

