Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

It's similar to the Tampa-to-Miami-area relocation by the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who practiced Wednesday at the Dolphins' facility in Miami Gardens. The Bucs are scheduled to host Kansas City on Sunday, but the NFL said that game may get moved to Minneapolis if Tampa cannot host because of storm-related issues.

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have also moved their training camp to Nashville on a temporary basis, and will play the Predators there on Thursday and Friday. The Lightning have also postponed a weekend that was to be filled with fan events, including the team's 30th anniversary season kickoff Saturday, an open practice on Sunday and coach Jon Cooper's annual charity fishing tournament on Monday.

Earlier this week, in addition to the USF-East Carolina game, two other college football games involving Florida schools were changed because of the storm. Florida moved its home game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday, and UCF did the same with its game against SMU.

