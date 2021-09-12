springfield-news-sun logo
Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Nation & World
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Madonna and Justin Bieber have kicked off the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance.

“They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”

After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and The Kid LAROI rappelled from the ceiling of the Barclays Center in New York onto the VMA’s stage before the hit song “Stay.” The singer, performing for the first time in six years, went solo act for his song “Ghost.” He last took the VMAs stage in 2015 when he performed “What Do You Mean?”

Bieber leads this year’s show with seven nominations, including video of the year for “POPSTAR” and artist of the year.

Moments after Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit “good 4 u,” she collected the first award of the night for her massive hit song “Driver’s License.”

“This is the most magical year of my life,” said Rodrigo, a first-time nominee.

Jennifer Lopez, who three days earlier made her re-kindled romance with Ben Affleck official on the red carpet of his new film ""The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival, presented Rodrigo her trophy.

Moments later, Bieber collected his first award from early MTV icon Cyndi Lauper.

She preached about female equal rights before she handed the Moonman trophy to Bieber, whose song “Peaches” with Giveon and Daniel Ceasar won best pop song.

“Girls still want to have fun,” said Lauper, known for classic melody “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” “But we also want to have funds, equal pay, control over our bodies, you know, fundamental rights.”

Megan Thee Stallion enters the show as the second-leading nominee with six nominations. BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nods.

Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion will compete with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for artist of the year.

The Foo Fighters will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs. The award recognizes an artist or band “whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

The prestigious award was previously presented at the annual MTV Europe Music Awards. Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston.

The rock band – comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee – will perform at the first time since 2007.

The show is being simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Jennifer Lopez presents the award for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez presents the award for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. He leads the show with seven nominations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. He leads the show with seven nominations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31, 2021 in Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for six awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31, 2021 in Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for six awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Rob Grabowski

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 21, 2021. Doja Cat will perform and serve as host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 21, 2021. Doja Cat will perform and serve as host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Music artist Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam in East Rutherford, N. J. on June 1, 2019. The rapper will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Music artist Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam in East Rutherford, N. J. on June 1, 2019. The rapper will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott Roth

FILE - Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Cabello will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Cabello will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Matt Sayles

Credit: Evan Agostini

Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

MTV Moon Person signage appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
MTV Moon Person signage appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Fans wearing masks line up along the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Fans wearing masks line up along the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Saweetie arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Saweetie arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Justin Bieber performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Kid Laroi performs "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Justin Bieber, left, and The Kid Laroi perform "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber, left, and The Kid Laroi perform "Stay"at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Jennifer Lopez presents the award for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez presents the award for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Host Doja Cat speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Host Doja Cat speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Cyndi Lauper presents the award for best pop song at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Cyndi Lauper presents the award for best pop song at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Justin Bieber, right, and Giveon accept the award for best pop song for "Peaches" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber, right, and Giveon accept the award for best pop song for "Peaches" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Justin Bieber, left, and Giveon accept the award for best pop song for "Peaches" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber, left, and Giveon accept the award for best pop song for "Peaches" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

