Madison is magic in 2022: Keys is into Australian Open semis

Last week, Keys gave more details on how terrible 2021 was for her.

“I was just at a very high anxiety level all of the time,” Keys said. “I wasn’t sleeping as well. It felt like there was literally a weight on my chest just because I became so focused and obsessed with it that I wasn’t enjoying really anything because it’s all that I was thinking about.”

Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat stress, and appeared to be lethargic at times during the 35-minute second set.

Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Barty and Pegula were playing a night match on Rod Laver Arena.

Rafael Nadal’s quest for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title continues when he takes on Denis Shapovalov in the late afternoon on Rod Laver. The other men’s quarterfinal on Day 9 between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini closes the night program.

Temperatures were expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) under partly cloudy skies.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Madison Keys, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic following their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill Caption Madison Keys, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic following their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill