Madagascar's death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 92

Among the deaths, 71 people died in Ikongo district about 530 kilometers (330 miles) south of Antananarivo, the capital, said officials.

“Most of the houses are made of earth and when there are floods, the houses become like mud and they collapse,” Ikongo district deputy Jean-Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa said. “They collapsed on people and became like tombs for people who were asleep.”