Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Madagascar's death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 92

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Mananjary, Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Mananjary, Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By LAETITIA BEZAIN, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Officials on Madagascar say the toll of Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced by the tropical storm which rampaged across the island earlier this week

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — The toll of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced by the tropical storm which rampaged across the island earlier this week, the national disaster management office announced Wednesday.

Among the deaths, 71 people died in Ikongo district about 530 kilometers (330 miles) south of Antananarivo, the capital, said officials.

“Most of the houses are made of earth and when there are floods, the houses become like mud and they collapse,” Ikongo district deputy Jean-Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa said. “They collapsed on people and became like tombs for people who were asleep.”

The rural district remains completely isolated because landslides have blocked road access, he said.

"The inhabitants need help,” Razafintsiandraofa said.

After gaining strength as it moved across the Indian Ocean, Cyclone Batsirai landed on Madagascar's east coast late Saturday near the town of Mananjary with winds of 165 kilometers (102 miles) per hour and peaks of 235 kilometers (146 miles) per hour, according to the national weather department. Heavy rains caused flooding and significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

At least 7,500 homes were destroyed and another 7,000 flooded by the cyclone which weakened as it moved southeast across the island and then dispersed.

caption arrowCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows close up of flooded roads, fields and main town Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows close up of flooded roads, fields and main town Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows close up of flooded roads, fields and main town Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of Nosy Varika in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks
2
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
3
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
4
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
5
Ukrainians not panicking as West ramps up invasion rhetoric
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top