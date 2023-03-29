Macy's Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale's Spring is new CEO

Spring has been an executive vice president at Macy's since 2021 and has worked in various positions at Bloomingdale's for 35 years.

Macy said that as president, Spring will be responsible for leading its digital, customer, merchandising, and brand teams, while also overseeing Bloomingdale’s and bluemercury.

Macy's board, which currently has 14 members, will increase its size to 16 directors.

Macy's Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell will be taking on the additional role of chief operating officer. The 49 year-old has been CFO since 2020. He will now lead the stores, technology and supply chain teams in addition to handling his existing finance and real estate responsibilities.

Macy's Inc. is based in Cincinnati. Shares fell slightly before the opening bell on Wednesday.