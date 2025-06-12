Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz and Trisha Yearwood

The 25-minute fireworks show will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser. The celebration will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Broadway veteran who has hosted the Tony Awards three times.

The fireworks will be fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet (305 meters). The light show will also celebrate the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"We light the sky and create tradition, bringing millions across the country together for shared experience and memory,” Will Coss, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks executive producer, said in a statement.

TV viewers can tune in on NBC or see it simulcast live on Peacock at 8 p.m.—10 p.m. ET/7:00— 9:00 p.m. CT/MT. A Spanish language simulcast will air on Telemundo at 9 p.m. ET.

Look for fireworks in the shape of crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow and green sunbursts and strobing lemon cascades.