Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

Macron said he is to talk again with Biden in mid-October, before a scheduled in-person meeting at the end of next month in Europe.

The U.S. are "great historical friends and allies in terms of values, but we must see that for more than 10 years the Americans first focus on themselves and have strategic interests reoriented toward China and the Pacific,” Macron said.

“We must, as Europeans, take our part in our own protection,” he added. “It is not an alternative to the alliance with the U.S. nor a substitute for it,” he stressed, adding that European defense plans should come in addition to NATO.

Macron was speaking just after France signed a defense deal with Greece, including the purchase by Athens of three warships worth several billion euros.

The European Union unveiled earlier this month a new strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific area.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the signing of a new defense deal at The Elysee Palace Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris. France and Greece announced on Tuesday a major, multibillion-euro defense deal including Athens' decision to buy three French warships. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin