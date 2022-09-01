Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

Macron vowed to “keep talking” to Russia despite criticism from some countries, especially in eastern Europe, which defend a hardline stance against Moscow. “We must do everything to make a negotiated peace possible” when Russia and Ukraine will be ready to sit for talks, he said.

“We must not let Europe get divided” over the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Macron said, adding that the EU mustn't align itself with “warmongers” or allow countries from eastern Europe to act alone in support of Kyiv.

In a nearly two-hour speech meant to outline the goals of the French diplomacy in the upcoming year, Macron praised the views expressed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this week in Prague as "fully in line" with his own plea for a stronger, more independent and sovereign Europe.

Macron called on Europe to “defend” its freedoms and values and to “fight” for them.

He also urged French diplomats to push back more aggressively against misinformation, fake news and propaganda spread on social media.

Paris needs to use some communication tools to “break the Russian, Chinese or Turkish storytelling” and be able to “say when France is wrongly attacked, to say what France really did,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Sept.1, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and strengthen Europe's unity to put pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning the war it is waging in Ukraine. (Mohammed Badra, Pool via AP) Credit: Mohammed Badra Credit: Mohammed Badra Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Sept.1, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and strengthen Europe's unity to put pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning the war it is waging in Ukraine. (Mohammed Badra, Pool via AP) Credit: Mohammed Badra Credit: Mohammed Badra

