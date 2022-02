Macron: Putin told him Russia won't escalate Ukraine crisis

According to the French president, Putin also said there won’t be any Russian “permanent (military) base” or “deployment” in Belarus, where Russia had sent a large number of troops for war games.

Peskov said withdrawing Russian troops from Belarus after the maneuvers was the plan all along.

Zelenskyy said he would welcome concrete steps from Putin for de-escalation, adding he didn’t “trust words in general.”

He called his talks with Macron “very fruitful.”

“We have a common view with President Macron on threats and challenges to the security of Ukraine, of the whole of Europe, of the world in general,” Zelenskyy said.

He said France was giving 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine and helping restore infrastructure in the war-ravaged east of the country.

Western leaders in recent weeks have engaged in multiple rounds of diplomacy to try to de-escalate the crisis, and more are planned. High-level talks have taken place against the backdrop of military drills in Russia and Belarus. On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said six large warships were moving from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea for exercises.

Macron said he had not expected Putin to make any “gestures” during their talks Monday, saying his objective was to “prevent an escalation and open new perspectives. ... That objective is met.”

Macron said Putin “set a collective trap” by initiating the exchange of written documents with the U.S. Moscow submitted its demands to Washington in the form of draft agreements that were released to the public, and insisted on a written response, which was then leaked to the press.

“In the history of diplomacy, there was never a crisis that has been settled by exchanges of letters which are to be made public afterward,” he said, adding that's why he decided to go to Moscow for direct talks.

Putin said after the meeting that the U.S. and NATO ignored Moscow’s demands, but signaled his readiness to continue talking. He also reiterated a warning that Ukraine membership in NATO could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance should Kyiv move to retake the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

NATO, U.S. and European leaders reject the demands that they say challenge NATO’s core principles, like shutting the door to Ukraine or other countries that might seek membership; but they have offered to talk about other Russian security concerns in Europe.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that any prospect of Ukraine entering NATO “in the near term is not very likely,” but he and other NATO member nations and NATO itself refuse to rule out Ukraine’s entry into the alliance at a future date.

Biden met Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also will travel to Kyiv and Moscow on Feb. 14-15. They threatened Russia with grave consequences if it invaded, and Biden vowed that the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, which has been completed but is not yet operating, will be blocked. Such a move would hurt Russia economically but also cause energy supply problems for Germany.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an article in the Times of London, also urged allies to finalize heavy economic sanctions that would take effect if Russia crosses into Ukraine. He said the U.K. is ready to bolster NATO forces in Latvia and Estonia as he prepared to meet the Lithuanian prime minister in London to show support for the Baltic nations.

Johnson said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to southeastern Europe. Britain said Monday it is sending 350 troops to Poland to bolster NATO's eastern flank. It already has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

More than 100 U.S. military personnel arrived in Romania ahead of a deployment of about 1,000 NATO troops expected in the country in the coming days, Romania’s Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said.

U.S. officials have said that about 1,000 alliance troops will be sent from Germany to Romania, a NATO member since 2004. Romania borders Ukraine to the north. About 1,700 U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne are also going to Poland.

U.S. officials have portrayed the threat of an invasion of Ukraine as imminent — warnings Moscow has scoffed at, accusing Washington of fueling tensions.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed over 14,000 people.

In 2015, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale hostilities but failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Kyiv of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it would hurt Ukraine.

After meeting Macron, Putin said without elaboration that some of the French president's proposals could serve as a basis for a settlement of the separatist conflict, adding that they agreed to speak by phone after Macron’s visit to Kyiv.

Peskov said such a call would take place “in the nearest future.”

Macron said both Putin and Zelenskyy confirmed they were willing to implement the Minsk agreements — “the only path allowing to build peace ... and find a sustainable political solution.”

Macron also said the presidential advisers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet Thursday in Berlin on the next steps. "It will take time to get results,” he said.

Zelenskyy was mum on where Ukraine stands on implementing the Minsk agreements and whether he assured Macron that Kyiv is committed to do so, saying only that his country views Thursday's meeting “very positively" and hoped for a subsequent meeting by the four leaders.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, said she wanted “to get an impression of what it means that we still have war in the middle of Europe.”

Germany has given Ukraine about 1.8 billion euros in aid since 2014, part of which is helping those displaced by fighting.

___

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Jill Lawless in London, Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A military truck transports a platform with an Ukrainian tank near Kosyantynivka, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis in their marathon talks in the Kremlin a day earlier. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption A military truck transports a platform with an Ukrainian tank near Kosyantynivka, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis in their marathon talks in the Kremlin a day earlier. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on before his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on before his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other prior to their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other prior to their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their talks Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was hosting the prime meeting of the day Monday as his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was on a mission to de-escalate tensions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was hosting the prime meeting of the day Monday as his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was on a mission to de-escalate tensions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus