Macron, in swipe at Turkey, says NATO must commit to values

Macron said it’s important for countries not to focus “on national interests that are contradictory to the security of other allies, as has been the case in recent years in Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, in the Caucasus." He also mentioned the "interoperability of armaments, which is absolutely critical in NATO.”

The French president did not mention Turkey by name, but Turkey has been widely criticized for its energy exploration work in contested parts of the Eastern Mediterranean. Last year, Turkish warships also prevented a French frigate policing the U.N. arms embargo on Libya from inspecting a cargo vessel.

Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missiles, which NATO says would compromise its own defenses, saw the country kicked out of the F-35 stealth fighter program by the United States. Despite this, it is understood in NATO circles that Ankara intends to buy more.

Stoltenberg said only that the leaders “will reinforce our unity and solidarity” in future.

“This means consulting more in NATO on all issues that affect our security, reaffirming our fundamental values, and strengthening our commitment to collective defense, including with increased investments,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before their talks Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Elysee palace in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, holds a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday May 21 2021.

