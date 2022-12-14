Macron 'immensely proud' that France in World Cup final

Morocco was ruled by France from 1912-56. Wednesday’s match had political and emotional resonance for both nations, dredging up everything that’s complex about the relationship in which France still wields considerable economic, political and cultural influence.

Macron said he will come back to Qatar on Sunday to attend the final at Lusail Stadium. He joked about being “too superstitious” to give his prediction. But before the match against Morocco, he was quick to say “France will win.”

During his trip to the Gulf nation, he also visited a bazaar in Doha, the Qatari capital. Macron walked through a crowd at Souq Waqif wearing a scarf with the colors of the Qatari flag before getting into a car amid heavy security for the 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip from Doha to Al Khor for the match.

Macron skipped a summit of European Union and southeast Asian leaders in Brussels to attend the match.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez