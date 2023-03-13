Macron faces crucial test amid anger over his pension plan

If the government considers the risk too high that the bill would be rejected, it could use a special constitutional power that would force the pension reform through without a vote.

According to political analyst Brice Teinturier, deputy director-general of the Ipsos polling institute, such a move “would appear as brutal and would increase people’s sense that it is an unfair measure imposed from above.”

The government acknowledged a vote is the favored option, because it would provide more legitimacy to the pension plan.

Opinion polls show that a majority of people oppose the reform, and at the same time that they “have in mind the idea that ... Macron will pass his law, whatever it costs," Teinturier stressed. “Yet it doesn’t mean that they are resigned … The resentment and anger remain intact."

The use of the constitutional power would trigger a no-confidence motion. In a scenario that appears unlikely at this stage, but has been raised by some government officials, it could ultimately lead Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and call new legislative elections.

Macron “considers — rightly or wrongly — that if he doesn’t do that reform, he won’t be able to do any reform anymore,” Teinturier said.

The French president has pushed his economic agenda through since he was first elected in 2017 on a promise to make the country's economy more competitive, including by making people work longer. He made the pension reform a flagship of his second — and final — term after his reelection last year.

Changes he made in previous years include making it easier to hire and fire workers, cutting business taxes and making it more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits.

The government plans to present a bill in the coming months aimed at bringing the unemployment rate down to around 5% — one of Macron’s commitments. France unemployment rate recently reached 7.2%, its lowest rate since 2008.

Macron and government officials are mindful of the yellow vest protests, when violent riots broke out at the end of 2018 and later turned into a broader denunciation of social injustice.

The situation appears different this year, with unions jointly organizing the protest movement in largely peaceful demonstrations.

Unions have vowed to further increase the pressure on the government. Yet they have stopped short, until now, to call for an open-ended general strike.

French economist Thomas Piketty strongly criticized the pension plan, saying it "simply aims to raise money, without any objective of universality or simplification.”

“The urgent need is for investment in education and health and the establishment of a fairer economic system, in France and in Europe, and even more so on an international scale. But the government continues to pursue an anti-social policy from another age,” he wrote in a column published Saturday in Le Monde newspaper.

All French retirees receive a state pension. The system is projected to go into deficit in the coming decade as France’s population ages.

Leftist lawmakers argue companies and the wealthy should pitch in more to finance the pension system.

The chief economist at Oxford Economics France, Daniela Ordonez, noted that other European countries are facing similar issues.

“Currently, the minimum age at which you could retire in Germany, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom is 65 and it is already in the law … that this age will increase over the years up to 67, for example, in Germany and in Spain," she stressed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP