Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris

Voters in the multicultural southern French Mediterranean city — one which has often been associated with racism and gang violence -- favored hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon against the centrist Macron in the April 10 first round of voting that knocked out 10 candidates. Melenchon came in third, after Macron and Le Pen.

But even though Macron come out on top, with Le Pen in second place and far-right support growing in France, the 44-year-old has publicly acknowledged that “nothing is decided” in the tight race to become France's next leader.