MacKenzie Scott sets new 'open call' to donate $250 million

Scott said in a statement that she is excited to partner with nonprofit Lever for Change, which will manage the open call process to find community-focused organizations advancing people of modest means and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles.

“This open call is designed to empower and strengthen communities across the United States that are often overlooked,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change, an affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. “We are looking for organizations that are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The awards will recognize teams that demonstrate the potential to make progress toward reducing disparities in health, education, economic outcomes, and other critical issues.”

Organizations need to register to apply before May 5 and complete their applications by June 12. The applications will be reviewed by peers, who will select up to 1,000 finalists in the fall. Those finalists will then be evaluated by a publicly named panel selected for their related experience. The 250 winners will be announced in early 2024.

Scott does not discuss the reasons behind her philanthropy, beyond essays on her website. However, some experts have said the open call process is a continuation of her desire to change philanthropy.

Phil Buchanan, president of The Center for Effective Philanthropy, said when Scott originally announced her open call plans in December that her approach says, "We as donors can yield to those talented people in nonprofits working closest to communities who know best what is needed and how to do it." _____

