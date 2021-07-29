MacKenzie Scott, French Gates join to fund gender equality

Separately, additional funding of $8 million will be split between two finalists: one project working to combat physical, sexual and other forms of violence inflicted by romantic partners and another aiming to help young women become more politically active.

Nicole Bates, Pivotal Ventures’ director of strategic partnerships and initiatives, declined to say how Scott and Scott's husband, Dan Jewett, became involved with the funding competition, but noted it was “exciting to join forces and make a collective statement about the importance of gender equality.”

“Those of us who share values, particularly in gender, we see each other and we respect each other’s work,” Bates said.

French Gates also serves as a co-chair and trustee at The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundation in the world. The foundation said earlier this month that French Gates would continue in her role after her divorce from Bill Gates. However, if after two years, the two decide they cannot continue in their roles, she will resign.

