MacKenzie Gore quiets Braves, wins Nationals debut 4-1

In all, the Nationals batted around, taking a 4-0 lead they never added to — Shuster lasted 4 2/3 innings — but didn’t need to, either, thanks to Gore.

With a fastball in the 95-96 mph range, and an effective slider and curveball, Gore silenced the Braves, who scored seven runs in each of the first two games of the series.

Gore was exceptional early last year for the San Diego Padres, going 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his first nine appearances. He was 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA when he went on the injured list in July with left elbow inflammation, shortly before being sent to Washington by the Padres in the swap that sent Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego. That injury sidelined Gore for the rest of 2022.

The first hit he allowed in 2023 was a single by Ozzie Albies in the fourth. That was followed by Travis d’Arnaud's RBI single, but Gore struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the threat.

Gore got a standing ovation when he was removed with runners on the corners in the sixth. Hunter Harvey entered and got Albies to ground into a double play.

Kyle Finnegan threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Corey Dickerson went on the 10-day IL with a strained left calf, and OF Stone Garrett was brought up from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Braves: Head to St. Louis for a three-game series, with RHP Charlie Morton pitching Monday against Cardinals RHP Jake Woodford.

Nationals: Open a three-game series Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Trevor Williams makes his debut for Washington, while RHP Drew Rasmussen pitches for Tampa Bay.

