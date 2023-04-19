Luxembourg stands up for LGBT rights, chastises Hungary

Bettel, who married his husband eight years ago, believes Hungary is out of touch with many of the other EU member states.

He said that he knew becoming public about one’s homosexuality could be dangerous in too many nations outside the EU.

“I could end up in prison, face (a) life sentence. And soon maybe, in a European Union member state, I would only be able to talk about this in secret, because I would be accused of perverting the young generation.”

“I am ashamed, Madam President, that some colleagues want to win votes at the expense of minorities. We’ve had that before in our history,” Bettel said,

Bettel has often taken a strong stand. At an EU-Arab League summit in Egypt in 2019, Bettel told Arab leaders that he was married to a man and would probably face capital punishment in many of their countries.