Lung expert: Officers could have saved George Floyd's life

Systrom, who is also an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, testified that video from Kueng's body camera shows him holding Floyd’s wrist while pressing it down on Floyd’s back, which would have prevented Floyd from being able to relieve the pressure. In video from Lane's body camera, it looks like Kueng’s knee is putting pressure on Floyd’s abdomen, Systrom said. He said “it’s difficult to know” if Floyd would have died without the pressure Kueng applied.

He said Lane’s restriction of Floyd’s legs also would have prevented Floyd from getting into a position to breathe properly.

Prosecutor Manda Sertich asked what could have been done before Floyd lost consciousness. Systrom responded that it "could have been as simple as removal of pressure on the upper airway by a knee” or letting Floyd sit up.

When asked about Floyd's chances of survival if officers had immediately begun CPR after his cardiac arrest, Systrom replied: “They would have been doubled or tripled.”

Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, testified last week that Floyd died after police “subdual, restraint and neck compression” caused his heart and lungs to stop. He said heart disease and drug use were factors but not the “top line” causes.

Systrom said Floyd did not die of his coronary artery disease or hypertension, and that there was no evidence of a heart attack. Floyd's medical records showed he had high blood pressure, but mostly normal heart rate and rhythm, he said.

“Would he have died of heart disease on that day if not for the officers’ restraint?” Sertich asked.

“A definitive no,” replied Systrom.

While Baker did not rule asphyxiation as a cause of Floyd’s death, Systrom agreed under cross-examination by Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, that his opinion was “entirely different.” He noted that Baker has said he would defer to a pulmonologist and other experts on some issues.

Systrom acknowledged under questioning by Kueng’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, that it's difficult to tell from videos how much pressure Kueng is applying to Floyd. But he said all the pressure points on Floyd's body “added up.”

Systrom also said he reviewed multiple videos, Floyd's medical records, Baker's grand jury transcripts and testimony from experts at Chauvin's murder trial last year to assemble a “big picture” view. When Plunkett suggested that Systrom had a lot more information available to him than Kueng did, Systrom pushed back.

“From my opinion, counsel, Mr. Kueng had a front-row seat as to what was going on," Systrom said.

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, got Systrom to acknowledge that Lane asked Kueng to check Floyd's pulse after not being able to find one in Floyd's ankle and that Lane got into the ambulance with paramedics to try to help resuscitate Floyd.

Kueng, who is Black, Lane, who is white, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. The charges allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, second from right, gather information as they take George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police Officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)