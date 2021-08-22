Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Kane, the Tottenham striker heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, hadn't been seen in the Premier League since the final day of last season, having returned late for preseason training amid growing intrigue over his future.

The England captain entered as a 71st-minute substitute against Wolverhampton — to applause from Spurs fans despite his apparent desire to join City — and wasted a one-on-one opportunity before his team sealed a 1-0 win at Molineux.