Luka Donic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round

The Mavericks won in the first round for the first time since since winning the 2011 NBA championship.

Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 88-80 before the Jazz scored eight straight — many coming off hustle plays as Utah played with desperation — culminating with a Mitchell-to-Gobert dunk.

The Mavericks found their range in the third quarter as they Jazz tried multiple defenses but somehow seemed to consistently leave someone alone behind the arc. Doncic had 10 points and Dallas made 8 of 12 from 3-point range to outscore Utah 36-19 in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas missed all 10 3-point attempts in the first quarter and the teams combined to start 1 for 17 from beyond the arc. … The Mavericks only shot 11 free throws, a series low. … Dallas again had single-digit turnovers, with just nine.

Jazz: Conley had eight assists by halftime but none in the second half. … Utah outrebounded Dallas 48-37. Utah assistant coach Keyon Dooling was placed on administrative leave o Wednesday after being added to a fraud case concerning the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks and Suns will open the second round Monday night in Phoenix.

