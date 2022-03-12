LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and 'shroud of negativity'

Level I violations can include a head coach's lack of oversight on compliance matters; failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation; unethical or dishonest conduct; or disallowed cash or similar benefits provided to recruits.

LSU's statement, however, stressed that Wade's firing was “not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations. The University will determine its positions on the allegations after an exhaustive and objective examination of the relevant facts.”

The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach. LSU went 22-11 this season (9-9 in the SEC) and appears likely to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Suspicion of wrongdoing has followed Wade since 2019 reports about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third party who represented then-LSU player Javonte Smart, who has since turned pro.

Wade was suspended for LSU's 2019 regular-season finale and the postseason before being reinstated later that spring with an amended contract that stated LSU could fire him for cause if he was found to have committed serious NCAA violations.

It was not clear from the leaked transcripts whether Smart himself knew about the offer, and after being held out for LSU’s regular-season finale, he was cleared to play in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Wade, meanwhile, was replaced for the regular-season finale and the postseason on an interim basis by assistant Tony Benford.

Wade, 39, was hired by LSU in 2017 after a successful two-year stint at Virginia Commonwealth. He went 105-51 at LSU (not counting games in which he was suspended in 2019).

LSU won the 2019 SEC regular-season crown in just Wade's second season. Last season, the Tigers advanced to the SEC Tournament final for the first time since 1993, narrowly losing to Alabama.

Six of Wade's recruits are playing or have seen playing time in the NBA: Naz Reid (Minnesota), Cameron Thomas (Brooklyn), Smart (Miami), Trendon Watford (Portland), Skyler Mays (Atlanta) and Tremont Waters (Boston, Toronto, Washington).

Wade's departure comes as part an apparent house-cleaning by Woodward, a Louisiana native who was lured away from Texas A&M in April 2019. Since then, he has plucked football coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame to replace Ed Orgeron, Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey from Baylor to replace Nikki Fargas, baseball coach Jay Johnson from Arizona to replace Paul Mainieri and now is launching a men's basketball coaching search.

