Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home streak

Jalin Anderson added 15 points and Keli Leaupepe had 11 for the Lions. Loyola Marymount led by as many as nine in the second half and held off Gonzaga’s late run.

LMU led 66-59 with 2:55 left after Shelton’s 3-pointer, but the Zags scored the next eight points to take 67-66 lead on Drew Timme's free throw with 41 seconds left. With the shot clock running down, Shelton converted a runner from just outside the lane to give the Lions the lead, and Timme’s last attempt at a winner was partly blocked by Leaupepe.

Timme led the Zags with 17 points. Nolan Hickman chipped in 12 points and six assists for the Zags, who were coming off a 115-75 win over Portland last Saturday.

Gonzaga struggled from the field, shooting 44.4% overall and going 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range and 15 of 23 (65.2%) from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

The Lions improved to 2-2 on the road in WCC play.

Gonzaga had won 29 of its last 30 over Loyola Marymount.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount: Hosts Portland next Thursday night.

Gonzaga: At Pacific on Saturday night.

