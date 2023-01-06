Loyer’s 3 lifts No. 1 Purdue 71-69 over No. 24 Ohio State

Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.

The lead changed nine times in the final eight minutes of the second half. Loyer made a 3 pointer to give the Boilermakers a 64-63 lead with under 5 minutes to go. Both teams went scoreless until Sensabaugh made a jumper to give Ohio State a 65-64 lead with 3:19 left.

Edey made free throws to flip the score back in favor of Purdue, but he fouled Felix Okpara, who knotted the game at 66 with 1:57 left on a free throw of his own.

The Buckeyes held a 36-33 advantage at halftime behind 13 first-half points from Sensabaugh. Purdue shot 38.2% in the first half after beginning 3 of 18 from the field.

KEY EXITS GAME

Zed Key exited just under four minutes into the game and didn't return due to a shoulder sprain, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers avoided their second straight loss by outshooting Ohio State 50% to 45.2% in the second half. They began the game 3 of 18 from the field, but fought back behind 12 points and 11 second-half points from Edey and Loyer, respectively.

Ohio State: Sensabaugh has reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game. The freshman had at least 20 points for the third time in five games and made a team-best 10 field goals on 17 attempts.

UP NEXT

Purdue: At Penn State Sunday.

Ohio State: At Maryland Sunday.

