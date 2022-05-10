Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

Game 6 is Thursday in Philadelphia. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in Miami, which is also the first possible start date of the Eastern Conference finals.

Lowry got treatment Monday and was hopeful of getting onto the court for Game 5. It didn't take the Heat long to determine that wouldn't be possible.

“I’ll put it this way: You don’t want to play with it,” Lowry said after Game 4 on Sunday night.

Lowry went 3 for 14 in the two games at Philadelphia, missing all eight of his 3-point tries. He originally got hurt in Game 3 of the first-round series against Atlanta.

“Oh, I’m sure it affects him," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday. “I don’t know how much, but I can’t imagine having a hamstring in the playoffs and playing with it. It has to have — even if it’s not physical — absolutely has to have a mental effect. There’s no doubt about that.

Miami enters Tuesday with a 16-7 record in games that Lowry has missed this season.

“I know how much he wants to be out there," Heat guard Tyler Herro said, adding that Lowry's leadership will be missed. “He's obviously not out there, so we need another voice out on the court that can help us get into our spots."

Lowry played that role — the ‘another voice' that Herro spoke of — from the bench in Games 1 and 2, and Spoelstra expects the same during this absence.

“He’s so sharp," Spoelstra said. “He sees things ahead of most people — that would be players or staff alike. And he has just a brilliant way of communicating and infusing confidence."

