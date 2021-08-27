Louisville suspends head coach Chris Mack for 6 games

The university said it determined Mack was a victim of the attempted extortion.

Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the team missed the NCAA tournament. Federal prosecutors said Gaudio, after learning he would be fired, threatened to go to the news media with alleged NCAA violations by the team. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. attorney.

The basketball program weathered numerous scandals during former coach Rick Pitino's tenure, and an NCAA investigation is continuing.

The suspension will include six nonconference games from Nov. 8 to 27, including two games in the Bahamas. Mack cannot have any contact with coaches or players during the suspension, and he will have to forfeit about $221,000 of his salary.