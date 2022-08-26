Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified

“Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Davis said. “They seemed confused about the law and afraid of what would happen to them.”

If a doctor performs an illegal abortion in Louisiana, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

In a statement last week to news outlets, spokesperson Caroline Isemann said Woman's Hospital was not able to comment on a specific patient, but reiterated that it is the hospital's mission to provide the “best possible care for women” while complying with state laws and policies.

Since then, the law's author, Sen. Katrina Jackson, and other legislators have said that Davis qualifies for an abortion and that the hospital "grossly misinterpreted" the statute. Yet in a written statement Tuesday signed by Jackson and 35 others, including nine other women, they indicated that many of them share a religious faith that would "compel us to carry this child to term."

Davis and her attorneys said they don't blame the doctors, but the vagueness of the law.

“The law is clear as mud,” Crump said. "Every women’s situation is different and subject to interpretation, so of course medical professionals don’t want to risk prison or to have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines for making the wrong call. Who would just take somebody’s word for it when their liberty is in jeopardy?”

A lawsuit filed by an abortion clinic in Shreveport and others has been in process since the new law took effect. The legislation has by turns been blocked and then enforced as the suit makes its way through the courts. The most recent ruling allowed enforcement of the law. Plaintiffs challenging the ban don't deny the state can now prohibit abortions; they argue that the law's provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

While Davis has not filed a complaint or lawsuit, she wants Louisiana legislators to hold a special session to clarify the law. Their next regular session is scheduled for April 2023.

“Imagine how many women may be affected before (lawmakers) come back into session,” Crump said. “How many more Nancy Davises will have to endure the mental anguish and mental cruelty before the legislators clear up these vague and ambiguous laws."

