Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat

The winner of the election will serve a six-year term representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans on the five-member commission, which has regulatory jurisdiction over public utilities providing electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and certain telecommunications services in Louisiana.

Boissiere, 57, was first elected in 2005 and hopes to secure a fourth term. Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate, says it is time for a “new generation of leaders.”

Both candidates are Democrats with corresponding priorities — including expanding Louisiana’s renewable energy. However, no matter the outcome of the runoff, Republicans will still represent a majority on the commission, 3-2.

Despite Lewis and Boissiere having similar views, major utility companies and outside political action committees have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.

Keep the Lights On, an affiliate of the Environmental Defense Fund, has spent money in the hopes of unseating Boissiere. In addition, the incumbent received campaign contributions from utility companies that the commission regulates, including Entergy, Louisiana’s largest power company. While these types of contributions are legal in Louisiana, it has been heavily scrutinized.

In November's primary, when there were five candidates, Boissiere received 43% of the vote — falling short of topping the 50% threshold needed to win outright. Lewis recieved 18%.

Louisiana's election polls are open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.