Louisiana AG warns doctors against performing abortions

Louisiana law has “trigger” language that was designed to ban abortion, with few exceptions, in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling ending abortion rights.

State District Judge Robin Giarusso in New Orleans on Monday issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement, pending a court hearing on a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others. Landry's office has not said when or where it would appeal that order.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit don’t deny that the state can now ban abortion. Instead, they contend Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law.

They also argue that state law is unclear on whether it bans an abortion prior to a fertilized egg implanting in the uterus.

Although the law provides an exception for “medically futile” pregnancies in cases of fetuses with lethal abnormalities, the plaintiffs noted the law gives no definition of the term and state health officials haven’t yet provided a list of conditions that would qualify as medically futile.