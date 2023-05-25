Louis Vuitton takes Baroque and botanical cues from Italy's Isola Bella for Cruise 2024 collection

A series of frothy dresses with sheer panels and satin trim falling into stiff, wire hemlines closed the show in a flurry of peach, sage, pink and yellow. The princess dresses were finished with mid-calf boots, adorned with straps.

Ghesquiere described the collection as a sort of “archaeology of the future,″ set on an island that ”beckons more dreamlike reflections.”

“What I loved is the concept of the modern princess that doesn’t need a prince anymore,’’ said Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, whose career has been boosted by her portrayal of hotel manager Valentina on the second season of “White Lotus.”

“It is the spirit that I have seen in every outfit and I really loved it. It is about a powerful girl, a really powerful girl, who does not renounce her femininity,’’ Impacciatore said, testing out a new alter-ego in a full-leather jump suit.

While hundreds of invited guests watched the show inside the palace, the Parisian fashion house ran a walk through during an afternoon break in the rain to preserve the images as intended: Elaborate feathered or gilded headdresses against a Baroque fountain, silhouettes that mixed Renaissance accordion necklines with shorts or mini-skirts, sneakers or boots.

Winfrey is a producer behind the remake of “The Color Purple,” due out in December, nearly four decades after the original 1985 film for which she earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. She called the 2023 film “a revival of joy.”

“I think what it has to offer is a sense of hopefulness and empowerment for women,'' she said before the show. ”I hope women come together with their friends, their sisters and families and come to see it. It is going to be rejoicing."

Asked about reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsome had floated her name as a possible candidate to repalce Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she should resign, Winfrey indicated she did not see politics in her future.

“Not on my plate,'' she said. ”That's not me. I'm flattered. I'm honored."

