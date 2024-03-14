Loud explosion is heard as Somali militant group says its fighters have attacked a hotel in capital

The Somali extremist group al-Shabab says its fighters have attacked a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, where a loud explosion and gunfire have been heard
By OMAR FARUK – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Somali extremist group al-Shabab says its fighters have attacked a hotel in the capital Mogadishu where a loud explosion and gunfire have been heard.

Al-Shabab said on its Telegram channel that its fighters managed to penetrate the SYL Hotel, which is located not far from the presidential palace in a normally secure part of Mogadishu. The hotel is patronized by government officials.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Attacks in the seaside capital had reduced in recent weeks amid a beefing up of security there. Al-Shabab, which opposes Somalia's federal government, is responsible for many lethal attacks on hotels and other places over the years.

