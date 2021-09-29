Losing can 'get frustrating' says liberal Justice Sotomayor

“Your ability is to go out there and work to change the law. Work to make those things that are important to you work better, be better," she said. “So, you know, I can't change Texas' law, but you can. You can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don't like," she said.

Sotomayor was also asked her advice for influencing decision making when her views are in the minority. Possibly foreshadowing what the liberal justices’ role might be this session, she said Justice Elena Kagan, another member of the court’s liberal minority, has a better answer than she does to that question.

“Justice Kagan believes that the best way to influence the majority is to try to narrow their holdings, to try to figure out how to keep the impact of a holding as narrow as possible,” Sotomayor said, so that there is an avenue later to “change the direction of a bad ruling.”