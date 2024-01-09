Los Angeles Times executive editor steps down after fraught tenure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The executive editor of the Los Angeles Times is stepping down after a 2 1/2-year tenure at the newspaper that spanned the coronavirus pandemic and three Pulitzer Prizes, as well as a period of layoffs and contentious contract negotiations with the newsroom's union.

Kevin Merida's last day will be Friday. He and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper's owner, “mutually agreed" on the departure, according to statements released Tuesday.