Los Angeles school district sued in student's overdose death

The district communications office issued a statement that said it does not comment on litigation. "However, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority,” it added.

Police have said Ramos and the classmate bought what they thought was a painkiller off campus, then took the drug on campus and lost consciousness. The classmate awakened around 8 p.m., saw that Ramos was unresponsive, went outside and encountered her stepfather.

Police later arrested two boys, ages 15 and 16, in connection with the death of Ramos and other drug sales in the area.