Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

The proposal would require students 12 and up who are participating in sports and other activities to receive a first dose of vaccine by Oct. 3 and a second dose by Oct. 31. All other students 12 and up would have to get a first dose by Nov. 21 and the second dose no later than Dec. 19.

Currently, the final day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17. Classes resume Jan. 11.

The vote comes as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have been decreasing but the rate of transmission remains high, according to the county Department of Public Health.

“Without a significant increase in the numbers of eligible residents vaccinated, there is a risk of case increases this fall and winter as COVID-19 is easily spread among those unvaccinated,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Wednesday.

The health department reported on Sept. 1 that between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, unvaccinated youth 12 to 17 years old had eight times the risk of infection than those who had been vaccinated.

“The most powerful strategy for keeping schools open is increasing vaccination numbers as fast as possible,” a department statement said at the time.