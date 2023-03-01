Los Angeles police union proposes limits to 911 responses

The changes came amid a closer look at law enforcement in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police in 2020. That included looking at how police handle mental health and other calls that don't include violence or criminality.

The Los Angeles proposal comes during the union’s contract negotiations with the city and amid activists’ pleas for reducing or eliminating armed responses to certain situations. The City Council and the mayor's office will be involved in the final decision about the proposal, the union said.

Activists have long called for Los Angeles police to stop responding to certain mental health calls, minor traffic collisions and encounters in homeless encampments, pointing to times when officers have fatally shot people during the response.

The LAPD and the mayor's office did not immediately have comments on Wednesday. Mayor Karen Bass promised during her campaign to create a public safety office that did not include the LAPD.

Hugh Esten, a spokesperson for City Council President Paul Krekorian, said the union's proposal will be given serious consideration as city officials work to “ensure that sworn personnel are deployed where they are truly needed and that unarmed responders address those situations where an armed response is unnecessary.”

With decreased staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union said its proposal would free up officers to respond to more important calls — such as violent crime — and allow cops to engage in more community policing to build better relationships with the city's residents.

Other cities have also experimented with similar models, such as Portland, Oregon, where unarmed "public support specialists" take reports on things like vehicle break-ins and bike thefts.

In 2021, the LAPD launched a pilot program to divert some mental health calls to service providers. The department also started dual-response teams that pair officers with clinicians in situations involving mental health crises and people experiencing homelessness, as well as domestic violence and abuse.

Also in 2021, the LAPD stopped responding to minor traffic crashes; a deputy chief at the time said the change would eliminate officers responding to roughly 40,000 calls a year.