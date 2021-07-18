Los Angeles hopes new mask mandate will reverse virus spike

San Francisco Bay Area health officials last week urged residents to again wear masks inside public buildings, offices or businesses regardless of whether they are vaccinated. The counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa and Sonoma and the city of Berkeley stopped short of making face coverings a requirement.

Other counties, including Sacramento and Yolo, are also strongly urging people to wear masks indoors but not requiring it.

Los Angeles County's mask rule, announced Thursday, follows a winter where the region experienced a massive surge in infections and deaths, with hospitals overloaded with COVID-19 patients and ambulances idling outside, waiting for beds to open.

Los Angeles County reported a caseload of 1,827 on Saturday — the eighth straight day with more than a thousand new cases. On June 15, when the state reopened, county health officials reported just 210 new cases.

More than 500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County on Friday, the highest number since April 14. There were 11 new virus-related deaths reported Saturday.

Solis said that the LA County mask rule is “not punishment, it’s prevention.” But some vaccinated residents said it felt like they were being penalized despite doing the right thing.

"It feels like the the burden of the unvaccinated is being placed on the vaccinated," Glendale resident Justin Sevakis told ABC7. "It's like there are people that don't have common sense and so therefore all of us have to pay for it. And it sucks. It feels like, you know, the teacher is punishing the whole class."

FILE - In this March 17, 2021 file photo Patrons eat lunch in an indoor space at Grand Central Market in Los Angeles. A rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires restoring an indoor mask mandate even when people are vaccinated, Los Angeles County's public health officer said Thursday, July 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez