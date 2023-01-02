Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world.

Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.