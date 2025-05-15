Longtime Lionel Messi teammate Jordi Alba says he's staying with Inter Miami through 2027

Messi has an option for next season — when Inter Miami plans to move into its new, long-awaited stadium near Miami International Airport — and the sides have been working on a deal for some time, but no official commitment has been announced yet.

“I’m happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I’ve been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans,” Alba said. “We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible.”

Alba, a left back, had five goals and 15 assists while earning an All-Star selection during the MLS season a year ago, including playoffs. He helped Inter Miami win the Supporters’ Shield and break the MLS single-season points record by a team.

The 36-year-old Alba came to Inter Miami not long after Messi announced he was headed there in June 2023. Messi's arrival led to Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Alba — all teammates in Barcelona — joining MLS.

Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

