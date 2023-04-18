Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir

The U.S. publisher Dutton and British publisher Transworld announced the deal with Mintz, who first met Lennon and Ono in the early 1970s and remained close to Ono after Lennon's murder in 1980. The book is currently untitled.

“I have waited fifty years to share my experiences with Yoko and John," Mintz, 78, said in a statement Tuesday. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a privilege to share my odyssey and include the reader in intimate portrayal of my two dearest friends.”