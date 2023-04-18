X

Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple

NEW YORK (AP) — Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple.

The U.S. publisher Dutton and British publisher Transworld announced the deal with Mintz, who first met Lennon and Ono in the early 1970s and remained close to Ono after Lennon's murder in 1980. The book is currently untitled.

“I have waited fifty years to share my experiences with Yoko and John," Mintz, 78, said in a statement Tuesday. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a privilege to share my odyssey and include the reader in intimate portrayal of my two dearest friends.”

Mintz, a spokesperson and radio and television host, has worked on various Lennon-Ono projects over the years, including hosting the radio documentary series “The Lost Lennon Tapes,” which featured unreleased recordings by the late musician. He has also served as a spokesperson for numerous other celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Paris Hilton.

In Other News
1
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
2
US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal
3
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
4
Italy captures brown bear that fatally mauled runner
5
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top