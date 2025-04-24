Long wait is over for Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and other draft prospects about to join the NFL

“I think a lot us prospects had a big dream and we’re accomplishing it right now,” Ward said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity and I’m going to make the most of mine.”

Ward shouldn’t wait long. The Tennessee Titans are poised to select the Miami quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Hunter, the two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, is likely heading to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick. Carter, a premier edge rusher out of Penn State, is a favorite to go third to the New York Giants but that’s not guaranteed.

“Definitely got a good feeling with them,” Carter said about New York. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

There’s a lot of uncertainty entering this draft, especially surrounding the quarterbacks and Shedeur Sanders. Ward, Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe could make it four QBs in the first round, though the consensus is fewer will go.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is making a push to sneak into the top five, tight end Tyler Warren is a potential top-10 pick and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has a chance to be in the top 15.

It’ll be a draft loaded with players in the trenches. It’s possible more than half the first-round picks will be offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

Carter, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Texas A& M edge Shemar Stewart are attending the draft so they’ll get a chance to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.

LSU tackle Will Campbell and Alabama guard Tyler Booker are the offensive linemen who’ll hear their name called in person.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl by dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the trenches. They also had elite skiller players Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

