Long queues form as UK starts booster blitz against omicron

The government’s appointment-booking website struggled to keep up with demand. The National Health Service advised people to try accessing the site later in the day or on Tuesday, if they were having problems.

More than 80% of people age 12 and up in Britain have received two vaccine doses, and 40% of adults have had three. Giving the rest boosters by the end of the month will be a huge challenge, requiring almost 1 million doses administered a day. Johnson acknowledged that many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed to meet the goal.

Teams of military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators will help give the jabs at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and pop-up vaccination centers.

The U.K. Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though effectiveness appears to rise to between 70% and 75% after a third vaccine dose.

Johnson’s Dec. 31 target applies to England. The other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are also expected to speed up their vaccination campaigns.

The British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread of omicron “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services” at a time when COVID-19 is already widespread.

Health authorities said early evidence shows omicron is spreading much faster than the currently dominant delta variant, with cases doubling every two to three days, and omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the U.K. within days.

Scientists in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, say they see signs the variant may cause less severe disease than delta but cautioned it was too soon to be certain.

Concerns about the new variant led Johnson’s Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks must be worn in most indoor settings, COVID-19 certificates must be shown to enter nightclubs and as of Monday, people were urged to work from home, if possible.

Many scientists say those measures are unlikely to be enough and are calling for tougher ones. But cafes, pubs and other businesses located in city centers fear plummeting commuter numbers will hammer business in the usually busy pre-Christmas period.

Robert Read, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Southampton, said it was still unclear how severe cases of COVID-19 from omicron would be but “the evidence is that omicron probably requires much larger amounts of antibody in the blood in order to thwart the virus as much as possible”

“We need to get those third doses into as many adults as we possibly can, just in case this virus turns out to be a raging bull just rather than a pussy cat,” Read told radio station LBC.

Caption People queue at a vaccination centre in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and he has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Caption People queue for booster jabs at Sevenoaks Pharmacy in Sevenoaks, England, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and he has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Caption People queue at a vaccination centre in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and he has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Caption People queue for booster jabs at St Thomas Hospital, London, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and he has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. Johnson said in a televised statement Sunday that everyone age 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month. (David Hughes/PA via AP)

Caption Few commuters are seen at Paddington Underground Station in London, early Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 as concerns about the new COVID-19 variant led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions including people being urged to work from home. The British government raised the country's official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread of the omicron variant had pushed the U.K. into risky territory. (Peter Clifton/PA via AP)