Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

“The least we can do is grieve together," the governor said during a briefing Wednesday. "And seven days out, these funerals are about to start.”

The statewide death toll remains at 37, Beshear said.

Meanwhile, temperatures were soaring Wednesday as people continued shoveling out from the wreckage. The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

“The guys are tired,” Dix said from Knott County, where his crew resumed their mission on foot and boats. "So you’ve got to watch them, make sure they’re hydrated more than usual.”

Dix's team rescued 16 people during one two-day stretch, he said. The rescued had no cell service, no electricity, no way to get through the high water and some were running short of food. The team reunited families, but also found two bodies in creeks strewn with debris and downed trees.

“The area that we were in, the houses were just gone,” Dix said. "These people that have lost everything they’ve got, they still make it a point to thank us for being up here.”

This week's weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez's husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek.

“It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your breath,” Gomez said Tuesday. “Your clothes stick to you. Your hair sticks to you. This mud is caked on you. ... But I’m just blessed that we don’t have rain anymore.”

Cooling centers were opened after forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses in an advisory issued for the flood-ravaged area.

More than 1,300 people have been rescued, and crews were still trying to reach some people who remain cut off by floods or mudslides. About 5,000 customers still lacked electricity in eastern Kentucky, the governor said. Emergency shelters and area state parks housed hundreds of residents who had homes destroyed or damaged.

More than 400 National Guardsmen have been deployed across the disaster area, delivering water and other relief. Guard soldiers have distributed more than 2,400 cases of water. Beshear, who has made multiple trips to the region, said water stations are set up every few miles along roadways.

“Our goal is to provide so much water they (local officials) say ‘stop sending us water,’” he said.

Infrastructure also took a pounding from the floodwaters. Water systems sustained heavy damage, and some roads and bridges were “eaten away” by floodwaters, the governor said.

“It’s going to take significant time and significant dollars to restore what was destroyed,” he said.

Volunteers across the devastated region are serving up meals. Beshear said it's a time for people to lean on each other, and urged them to seek help in dealing with the trauma.

“Remember, it’s OK not to be OK," the Democratic governor said. "I don’t think our brains or hearts are designed to deal with trauma and loss at this level.”

In describing the magnitude of the losses, Beshear said it “takes your breath away.” Many people are left with “absolutely nothing,” with “every single possession wiped out,” he said.

“Imagine scratching and clawing for 10, 15 years to be able to have something you call a home," the governor said. "But it’s not insured and it’s wiped out, as is every other thing that you own.

“Repairing these lives is going to be challenging, but we’re up for it,” he added.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region.

The historic flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

___

Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky. Rebecca Reynolds contributed from Louisville, Kentucky.

Combined Shape Caption A damaged car sits in the water on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the car to the water. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A damaged car sits in the water on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the car to the water. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A supply truck drives into heavy fog on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A supply truck drives into heavy fog on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kirsten Gomez, right, cries to her family member Kathy Hall, left, after what she calls a quiet moment to reflect on what her family has gone through in the aftermath of massive flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kirsten Gomez, right, cries to her family member Kathy Hall, left, after what she calls a quiet moment to reflect on what her family has gone through in the aftermath of massive flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Foot prints are seen in the mug leading to a home on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Foot prints are seen in the mug leading to a home on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Carolyn Sparkman throws out damaged belongings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., in the aftermath of massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Carolyn Sparkman throws out damaged belongings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., in the aftermath of massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents of Knott County Ky., that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents of Knott County Ky., that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Paul Sparkman, left, and Danny Laferty, stand next to damaged debris on Laferty's front porch on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., as they clean up debris from massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Paul Sparkman, left, and Danny Laferty, stand next to damaged debris on Laferty's front porch on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., as they clean up debris from massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kirsten Gomez, left, lays her head on her mom, Sandy Laferty's shoulder as they talk about the damage flooding has done to their homes and lives, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kirsten Gomez, left, lays her head on her mom, Sandy Laferty's shoulder as they talk about the damage flooding has done to their homes and lives, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney, center, hands out burgers alongside a group of officers at the Back to School Block Party in front of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Bowling Green Daily News via AP) Credit: Grace Ramey Credit: Grace Ramey Combined Shape Caption Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney, center, hands out burgers alongside a group of officers at the Back to School Block Party in front of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Bowling Green Daily News via AP) Credit: Grace Ramey Credit: Grace Ramey

Combined Shape Caption Kathy Hall throws out a water logged mattress on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., in the aftermath of massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kathy Hall throws out a water logged mattress on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., in the aftermath of massive flooding. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open cooling centers Tuesday as forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses and some residents remained without power.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Debris and mud surround the entrance to Robinson Elementary School near Ary in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Floodwaters devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky the week before. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Debris and mud surround the entrance to Robinson Elementary School near Ary in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Floodwaters devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky the week before. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Mud covers the floor of the front office at the MCHC Isom Medical Clinic in Isom, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Flooding devastated many counties in Eastern Kentucky last week. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Mud covers the floor of the front office at the MCHC Isom Medical Clinic in Isom, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Flooding devastated many counties in Eastern Kentucky last week. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption A car is filled with dry mud in the aftermath of massive flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption A car is filled with dry mud in the aftermath of massive flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson