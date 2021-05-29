London teenager charged in shooting of BLM activist

Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head Sunday at a house party in southeast London. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Deriggs, who didn’t enter a plea, was ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 25. Deriggs is one of five people arrested in connection with the shooting earlier this week. The others have been released on bail as the investigation continues.