A power outage disrupts London's subway network

Multiple lines on the London Underground network are suspended or disrupted because of a power outage
Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Transport for London website showed that at least two subway lines were suspended due to a power failure, and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

A Transport for London spokesperson told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London “for a matter of minutes,” causing disruption in the subway network. The spokesperson, who was not named, said “everything shut down” due to a “National Grid issue.”

British media reported that many stations in central London were completely closed.

The extent or cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

In Other News
1
Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial named...
2
Not for the first time, a UK government vows to 'take back control' and...
3
Middle East latest: Hamas says it has released the last living...
4
Hamas says it released American-Israeli hostage in goodwill gesture...
5
Dow jumps 950 and S&P 500 climbs 2.6% following a 90-day truce in the...