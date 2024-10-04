London police officer charged over death of woman struck by motorcycle during escort for UK royal

Helen Holland, 81, sustained serious injuries after being struck at an intersection on May 10, 2023. She died two weeks later.

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries."

After her death was announced, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies to the family of Helen Holland.

Harrison is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 6.