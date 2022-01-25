Hamburger icon
London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown

LONDON (AP) — London police said Tuesday they are now investigating parties during lockdown at Downing Street.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed that an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly. Dick said Scotland Yard is now investigating “a number of events” at Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been under fire for allegedly holding events during months in which the nation was under lockdown in hopes of thwarting the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest claim, ITV News reported that Johnson attended a birthday party in his Downing Street office and later hosted friends in his apartment upstairs in June 2020. His office denied it, saying that “in line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

The "partygate" allegations have infuriated many in Britain, who were barred from meeting with friends and family for months in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of COVID-19. They are being investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, whose report, expected this week, will be a pivotal moment for the prime minister.

