London police chief says she won't quit after vigil clashes

She said that as big crowds gathered, officers needed to act to counter the considerable risk to people's health. She added that she welcomed a review into her force's operations.

Many of those attending the vigil were already wary of police because a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, was charged with the kidnap and murder of Everard, who vanished March 3 while walking home in London. Her body was found a week later.

The case has sparked a heated debate on women’s safety in the public space. Organizers had planned an official vigil at Clapham Common, a park near where Everard was last seen alive, but were forced to cancel the event because of COVID-19 restrictions. A huge crowd turned up Saturday nonetheless.

Khan, London's mayor, said Sunday the police force had assured him the vigil would be “policed sensitively" but that this wasn't the case.

Jamie Klingler, who organized the canceled “Reclaim These Streets” event, blamed police for denying women their right to have a silent vigil in the first place. The force got the angry reaction Saturday because they refused to facilitate a peaceful rally, she alleged.

“I think we were shocked and really, really sad and to see videos of policemen handling women at a vigil about violence against women by men ... I think it was painful and pretty triggering to see,” Klingler said Sunday.

Patsy Stevenson, who was pictured pinned to the ground by two officers during Saturday's clashes, said she was considering whether to challenge the 200-pound ($278) fine she received.

“We were there to remember Sarah, we all felt deeply saddened and still do that it happened, so I brought a candle with me but unfortunately wasn’t even able to light it to put it down because the police turned up and barged their way through," she told LBC radio.

Emotions were still running high Sunday, as several hundred demonstrators gathered outside London police headquarters. The crowds, which were peaceful, then marched to Parliament and laid down on the ground for a minute of silence to remember Everard.

Couzens, 48, appeared in court Saturday for the first time. He was remanded in custody and has another appearance scheduled Tuesday at London’s Central Criminal Court.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is “deeply disturbing” that one of its own is a suspect in the case. The force said Couzens joined its ranks in 2018 and most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding embassies in the capital and Parliament.

Everard, a marketing executive, was last seen walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London at about 10:30 p.m. on March 3. Her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Kent, more than 50 miles southeast of London, on Wednesday. A post-mortem examination was underway, police said Friday.

Demonstrators lay-down in Parliament Square in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 during a protest over the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard and the subsequent handling by the police of a vigil honoring the victim. London's Metropolitan Police force was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for Sarah Everard whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People gather and turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Floral tributes are placed at the bandstand in Clapham Common on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to Everard who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks) Credit: Tony Hicks Credit: Tony Hicks

Floral tributes are placed at the bandstand in Clapham Common in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. London’s Metropolitan Police was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People read small notes hanging from a tree near the bandstand in Clapham Common in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to Everard who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A demonstrator holds a caricature of murder victim Sarah Everard near New Scotland Yard in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021 during a protest her abduction and murder and the subsequent handling by the police of a vigil honoring the victim. London's Metropolitan Police force was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for Sarah Everard whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

