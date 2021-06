Lomachenko batters Nakatani, scores 9th-round TKO in return

Lomachenko also knocked down Nakatani in the fifth, using a three-punch combo near the end of the round.

In his last fight, Nakatani was knocked down twice by Felix Verdejo before responding with a ninth-round KO win. This time, Nakatani never stood a chance as he was outclassed by the former pound-for-pound Ukranian great in every round.

“I’ve accomplished my goals and I’m back on track,” Lomachenko said.

With the win, Lomachenko is hoping to land a rematch against Lopez, who was set for his first title defense in Miami on June 19 until he tested positive for COVID-19. His mandatory bout against George Kambosos, and the entire undercard, has been rescheduled for Aug. 14 in Miami, but could be moved to Sept. 11 in Las Vegas.

Lopez’s father, Teofimo Sr., was in attendance and told ESPN prior to the fight his son's camp is willing to grant the rematch, but with the caveat it had to happened immediately after the Kambosos bout.

Lomachenko’s loss to Lopez cost the 33-year-old his WBA and WBO lightweight titles and left the former unified champ on the outside looking in on a division that inherited a youth movement of undefeated fighters, including Lopez (16-0), Gervonta Davis (24-0), Devin Haney (26-0) and Ryan Garcia (21-0).

A Lopez rematch could take place later this year or in early 2022, while Top Rank’s Bob Arum mentioned matches against Haney and Tank Davis for Lomachenko.

In the 10-round middleweight co-feature, 2016 Olympian Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) continued his ascension up the ladder of contenders with an impressive TKO destruction of former world champion Rob Brant (26-3, 18 KOs). The fight was stopped after the eighth round, when Brant’s cornemen requested referee Michael Ortega.

While Alimkhanuly landed 46% of his power punches (65 of 142, including 20 to the body), Brant struggled the entire fight to find confidence to challenge inside, vivdly cautious of Alimkhanuly’s counter punches.

“Ever since I turned pro, I wanted a big fight like this,” Alimkhanuly said. “Whenever a title shot comes, I’ll be ready.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko, of Ukraine, celebrates after defeating Masayoshi Nakatani, of Japan, by technical knockout during a lightweight bout Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

